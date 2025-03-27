IceHogs Grateful for Brock McGillis Talk
Rockford, IL – There are many pieces to the puzzle of building and becoming a team. Talent, work ethic and chemistry are all important pieces that can be displayed on the ice night in and night out. However, the bond teammates build throughout the length of a season can have the most profound impact on a locker room and is often only displayed behind the locker room doors.
Earlier this month, Brock McGillis, public speaker and professional hockey player, came to Rockford to speak with the IceHogs. The BMO Center was one of Brock’s many stops that he had during his “Shiftmakers Tour” around North America.
Recognized as the first openly gay men’s hockey player, Brock has spent his post-retirement years spreading his message of inclusivity and challenging stereotypes in hockey culture.
“Everyone just wants to be comfortable in what they do, whether that’s hockey or any industry”, said IceHogs captain Brett Seney. “People just want to feel comfortable going to the rink and feel accepted in your own skin.”
The 29-year-old Seney had seen Brock speak before earlier in his career with different organizations, but mentioned he’s taken something different from every session.
“It was definitely eye-opening for everyone.”
McGillis set the table with vulnerability and courage, beginning with his early days learning about the sport at home in Ontario. He shared the struggles he faced, from contemplating taking his own life during his career, to his experience coming out. Hearing the stories of past stops with teams in the US and Canada, McGillis created an environment of comfortability from the jump.
Halfway through the talk, the roles shifted. Brock asked staff and camera crew to leave the locker room for the rest of the session.
“We did an exercise where guys were asked to share something about themselves that the rest of the team might not know”, explained Seney. “I had no idea some of the things my teammates are going through or were going through before, and that have made them the way they are.”
Seney is in his eighth professional season and has 66 NHL games under his belt. He’s been involved with three organizations, six pro teams and has had hundreds of teammates in his career. Even with all that experience, breaking down the complicated dynamics behind the sport of hockey is still no easy task.
“All of us want to come off as tough and that comes along with the physicality on the ice, you want to have a certain intimidation factor, but at the same time we’re people”, explained Seney. “As soon as the gear comes off, you can be yourself. It’s good to let barriers down and encourage guys to be themselves.”
In a sport that’s filled with physicality, toughness and competitiveness, people like Brock and others are trying to push stereotypes rooted in “hockey culture” and show that inclusivity has a home in all locker rooms.
“I shared some things that maybe guys didn’t know about me”, said Seney. “It makes me feel good to know that maybe they can understand me a little better, just from hearing the experiences I’ve had.”
IceHogs General Manager Mark Bernard played a key role in having the “Shiftmakers Tour” stop in Rockford. Following the session, Bernard received positive reviews from his players.
“Hockey is for everyone and hearing more about how we can create a welcoming and inclusive environment in our locker room is invaluable. Our players enjoyed hearing Brock share his story and I have no doubt that every single one of them took something from the morning.”
Following his chat with the IceHogs, McGillis headed back down I-90 to meet with both the USHL’s Chicago Steel and Chicago Gay Hockey Association. In front of hundreds of teams, he continues to use his life as a case study in the hopes of creating shifts, big or small, and leaving each locker room more welcoming than before.
For more information on Brock McGillis and his tour, visit: brockmcgillis.com