IceHogs Grateful for Brock McGillis Talk

Rockford, IL – There are many pieces to the puzzle of building and becoming a team. Talent, work ethic and chemistry are all important pieces that can be displayed on the ice night in and night out. However, the bond teammates build throughout the length of a season can have the most profound impact on a locker room and is often only displayed behind the locker room doors.

Earlier this month, Brock McGillis, public speaker and professional hockey player, came to Rockford to speak with the IceHogs. The BMO Center was one of Brock’s many stops that he had during his “Shiftmakers Tour” around North America.

Recognized as the first openly gay men’s hockey player, Brock has spent his post-retirement years spreading his message of inclusivity and challenging stereotypes in hockey culture.

“Everyone just wants to be comfortable in what they do, whether that’s hockey or any industry”, said IceHogs captain Brett Seney. “People just want to feel comfortable going to the rink and feel accepted in your own skin.”

The 29-year-old Seney had seen Brock speak before earlier in his career with different organizations, but mentioned he’s taken something different from every session.

“It was definitely eye-opening for everyone.”