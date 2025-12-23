IceHogs, BMO Center Unveil New LED Dasher Boards

Rockford, IL – The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the BMO Center will feature brand new, state of the art digital dasher boards that will be unveiled during the team’s Saturday, Dec. 27 game against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

The BMO Center is one of the first arenas in North America to display these 360-degree LED boards and is the first to showcase the digital dasher boards from Athletica Sport Systems, a world leader in hockey dasher board and arena systems. The boards surrounding the playing surface at the BMO Center will provide an incredible entertainment experience for IceHogs fans and corporate partners.

"We are extremely excited to light up the BMO Center with the Athletica Crystaplex Live LED digital dasher board technology," said IceHogs President of Business Operations, Ryan Snider. "Over the past five years, the BMO Center has undergone more than $30 million in enhancements focused on improving the overall fan experience, including significant technology upgrades last summer to video production and intelligent lighting equipment. Now with the addition of backlit LED dasher boards, the entire visual experience at an IceHogs game will come to life from ice level to the rafters, and everywhere in between."

The announcement comes as one of the many recent upgrades the BMO Center has received over the last five years and is a testament to the investment from the City of Rockford, Chicago Blackhawks, the IceHogs, Winnebago County, the State of Illinois, and RAVE (Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Authority) in the downtown arena.

“We’re excited to debut the new Athletica Dasher Boards and continue investing in enhancements that elevate the fan and athlete experience at the BMO Center,” said Gretchen Gilmore, General Manager of the BMO Center. “We’re fortunate to be in a position to reinvest in the facility each year and remain committed to providing a first-class venue for our community, teams, and guests.”

The new digital dasher boards provide an exciting opportunity for unique sponsorship placement and branding for businesses across the Stateline.

"IceHog’s fans can look forward to an increased immersive and electrifying atmosphere” said Sandra Hall, CRO of Athletica Sport Systems Inc. “We are thrilled to bring this real-time technology to enable closer connection to the on-ice action and create unique branding opportunities for the team’s sponsorship partners."

During the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic on February 10 and 11, the BMO Center will have the ability to up the entertainment value of the league’s marquee event unlike ever before.

ABOUT LEGENDS GLOBAL: Legends Global is the premier partner to the world's greatest live events, venues, and brands. We deliver a fully integrated solution of premium services, including feasibility & consulting, owner’s rep, sales, partnerships, venue management, hospitality, merchandise, and content & booking. Through our white-label approach, we keep our partners front and center while leveraging the power of our global network: over 450 venues, 20,000 events, and 165 million guests annually. To learn more, visit us at www.LegendsGlobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

ABOUT THE ROCKFORD ICEHOGS: The Rockford IceHogs have been a fixture in the Rockford community since 1999, hosting hockey in the Stateline for over two decades. The IceHogs are a member of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the affiliate to the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks. Since the team's inception, over 170 IceHogs skaters have gone on to play in the NHL, with over 130 suiting up for the Blackhawks. The IceHogs provide family friendly and affordable entertainment, while developing the future stars of the NHL. The IceHogs Community Fund has invested a positive social impact by awarding over $400,000 in grants through initiatives that make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. To learn more and buy tickets, visit icehogs.com.