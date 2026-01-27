AHL Affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks
1/27 - Final
RFD 3
MIL 5
Game Recap Game Highlights
1/31 - 3:00 PM
RFD (16-22-2-2)
MB (20-15-3-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
2/1 - 3:00 PM
RFD (16-22-2-2)
MB (20-15-3-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
Hero Image

AHL All-Star Classic Jerseys Revealed

Jan 27, 2026
Written By: Dana Grey

Rockford, IL - The American  Hockey League All-Star Classic jerseys that will be worn during February's AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO in Rockford were unveiled today. Four jerseys were released, one for each of the AHL's Divisions: Atlantic, Central, North and Pacific.

Connections to Rockford, "The Screw City", can be seen in the designs which were created in collaboration between the IceHogs, the AHL and CCM. Each of the four divisions will be represented by a different color from the IceHogs primary team colors, including the Atlantic (white), Central (red), North (gray) and Pacific (black).

Fans will have a chance to purchase a limited number of authentic jerseys and replica versions of the Central Division jerseys starting at the Feb. 10 Skills Competition event at BMO Center. 

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8 ET/7 CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (8 ET/7 CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (noon ET/11 CT), highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2026 – Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young – into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

