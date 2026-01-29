Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs and the American Hockey League have announced further details surrounding the AHL All-Star Classic, including information on the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony, All-Star Classic Postgame Parties at the Hard Rock Casino-Rockford, and Pregame Block Parties in downtown Rockford.

The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday, February 11 at 11 a.m. inside the Coronado Theatre. Honored by the AHL Hall of Fame Selection Committee as the latest group of enshrinees are Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young. The AHL will also recognize the All-Star Classic Honorary Captains and Blackhawks Stanley Cup champions Patrick Sharp and Kris Versteeg at the event.

The ceremony will be emceed by Roscoe, IL, native and ESPN SportsCenter anchor, Nicole Briscoe. Briscoe started her television career as a general assignment reporter at WREX-TV in Rockford and attended Northern Illinois University. She has worked in various roles on ESPN’s NASCAR, MLB and Formula 1 coverage since 2008 and became a SportsCenter anchor in 2015.

Admission to the ceremony is free and open to the public. Fans attending the event can park in the parking deck directly across from the Coronado and parking fees for the event will be $5. Parking can be pre-purchased at bit.ly/HOFParking.



The Hard Rock Casino-Rockford will host two Postgame Parties on Tuesday, February 10 at 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, February 11 at 10:00 p.m. Following both the Skills Competition on night one and the All-Star Challenge on night two, fans can continue the celebration and share space with some of the AHL's brightest stars and decorated alumni. Hard Rock Casino-Rockford features 175,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment and six unique restaurants.

Live music from Nauti-Nauti (Tuesday) and 7th Heaven (Wednesday) will set the scene at Hard Rock Casino-Rockford Live for the postgame parties. Tickets for the postgame parties are $10 and can be purchased here: gofevo.com/group/Ahlall464542

Before the action gets started inside the BMO Center each night, fans are invited to start the party early downtown. The IceHogs, BMO Center and GoRockford will host the Pregame Block Parties from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons (weather permitting). Free s’mores, food trucks, winter-inspired drinks, fire pits, music, mascot appearances and much more will be available on Elm Street right outside the BMO Center.

Tickets for the two All-Star Classic events on Feb. 10 and 11 are on sale now, including a special offer that features an upper-level ticket plus a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda for just $40 for the Skills Competition on Feb. 10, and a special offer that features an upper-level ticket plus a voucher good for two drinks (beer, soda or water) for just $40 for the All-Star Challenge on Feb. 11.